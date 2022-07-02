Murilo Huff shows his son with Marília and rebuts criticism about his upbringing

Singer Murilo Huff countered a criticism by a follower about his son with Marília Mendonça

The singer Murilo Huff gave the internet something to talk about by commenting on a message he received. The artist is the father of a boy. Little Leo turned two years old. He is the result of his old relationship with the sertaneja Marília Mendonça. The two were lovers and the relationship was marked by breakups and reconciliations.

By the time the Queen of Sofrência left early, at the age of 26, they were separated. Months before, still as a couple, they had made a luxurious and romantic trip to Mexico. Even when they weren’t together, the artists always cherished the good relationship, especially to be able to create their only heir.

Murilo Huff would be the natural guardian of the property left by the singer to her son. But the artist gave up the possibility of managing the inheritance until the boy reached the age of majority. The responsibility rested with Marília’s mother, Mrs Ruth Moreira. The two even opted for joint custody of the boy. Both live in the same city, which makes it easier for them to live together.

This weekend, the artist shared a beautiful click of his son. In the picture, Leo is flying a kite. In his social networks, even, the dad always shows the fans beautiful moments with the little one. He is at home, on outings or when he needs to say goodbye to some professional commitment. With the resumption of presentations, the artist’s schedule is very busy. This July alone, he already has 19 performances across the country.

In an image in which the singer appears with Leo on his lap, an internet user decided to harshly criticize the famous. “Go take care of Leo. Boy does not even participate in the boy. God forbid”, wrote the follower, implying that the artist is not present in the life of his own son. Murilo Huff did not miss the opportunity and replied: “Go mind your own business, crazy old woman”.

The sertanejo’s criticism and response paid off on the web. Many people came out in defense of the musician. “Whoever says something like that doesn’t follow him, it’s not possible. The guy lives for the boy, guys”, fired a fan. Presenter Adriane Galisteu also expressed herself: “Toma distracted!”. And yet another internet user pondered: “People on the internet have lost track. They enter people’s lives and give their opinion as if they knew them! God forbid”.

