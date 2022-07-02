the friendship between Rodolfo and the BBB 21 champion, Juliette, seems to have gone a little further. According to information from the singer himself, the couple would have stayed after the program and he also said that he would stay with the influencer again. This information was revealed in the table “I take, think or pass”, on the channel Matheus Mazzafera.

Since the end of the edition, “Judolffo” gained great supporters, who started to follow and ship each movement of both. Now, it was Juliette’s turn to comment on the matter, being direct about the relationship: “Rodolfo is my friend. We made a song in partnership and everything is fine”account.

The singer also claims that even after the stay, her heart remains the same and made it clear by informing that she is not dating either Rodolffo or someone else: “My heart is as it always was. very single”. The interview was given to the IG People.

The paraibana recently performed at São João da Thay, an event promoted by influencer Thaynara OG, and shared the experience of singing to the public: “It’s fireworks. Attacked sinusitis with climate change. Knee hurts, everything hurts and I only played seven shows. Imagine these people who turn thirty. But I am very happy”ends.