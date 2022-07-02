Naldo and Moranguinho speak out after leaked invitation for a threesome

posted on 01/07/2022 17:05



(Credit: Playback/Instagram @naldobenny)

Naldo Benny and his wife Strawberry used social media this Thursday (30/6) to comment on the leak of a conversation in which the singer invites a woman to have a threesome. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, both confirmed the invitation and stated that it is common for threesomes to “spice up the relationship”.

“We really like to date, we have our way of spicing up our relationship, there was no infidelity, no slutty, we are partners as hell, we are very faithful to each other, glued to each other. more politeness, being responsible, being kind. If you didn’t enjoy the parade, just say ‘no, thanks'”, said Naldo next to his wife.





Strawberry Shortcake also commented on the case pointing out that the woman was seeking to promote herself at the expense of history. “It’s what we usually do when we receive an invitation and we can’t go, we don’t feel like it, and everything was fine. But we are public people and I believe that the colleague on the other side must need an audience, a like, likes and followers. She wants to promote herself, so she had to expose this situation that is our personal life. It was just saying ‘no, thank you very much’. There are other ways for you to gain an audience other than this one, you don’t have to do it fuss,” she said.

The artist also said that in the end they enjoyed it just the same. “We had the same fun. There are people who like to smoke marijuana, there are people who like to get high and we like sex, and that’s okay and it doesn’t harm anyone,” she said.

Naldo concluded by saying that this type of exposure affects the couple’s lives. “This is harmful because it’s a hesitation to expose. First, you can’t even expose a personal issue, a private matter. There was nothing without her consent, without her knowing. I had spoken being clear, being cool, but on the other side There was only hesitation, from beginning to end. And we’re going to continue dating like hell, it’s been 12 years of a lot of hot sex and we’re going to continue in ours”, he concluded.