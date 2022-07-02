The “Napalm Girl”, famous at age nine when she was photographed running down the street after an explosive napalm hit the village she lived in in Vietnam in 1972 during the war, now, 50 years later, Kim Phuc has undergone the final treatment of skin to recover from the burns it suffered.

Credit: Nick Ut/AP‘Napalm Girl’, from the famous Vietnam War photo, undergoes last skin treatment

The treatment is done in a clinic in Miami, in the United States. It was the 12th treatment for the burns that the “napalm girl” performed.

“I heard the noise, bup-bup, bup-bup, and suddenly there was fire everywhere around me and I saw fire all over my arm,” Phuc said Tuesday, according to NBC 6. South Florida.

The photograph, taken on June 8, 1972, won a Pulitzer Prize for photographer Nick Ut and became one of the most famous images of the war.

Credit: Heitor Feitosa/Veja.com‘Napalm Girl’ from the famous Vietnam War photo at her book launch in 2022

Currently, the “napalm girl” lives in Toronto, Canada, and said she hopes the world will learn “to live with love, hope and forgiveness”. “If everyone can learn to live like this, we don’t need any war,” said Kim Phuc.

