‘Napalm Girl’ undergoes last skin care after 50 years

At age nine, Kim Phuc was photographed running down the street after an explosive napalm – whose formula is made to burn at a specific temperature and cling to objects and people – hit the village she lived in in Vietnam in 1972. Now 50 years old. later, the “napalm girl” performed her last hair treatment at a clinic in Miami, in the United States.

In an interview with NBC 6 South Florida, last Tuesday, the 28th, Kim Phuc told about the tragic experience he had at the time of the explosion. “I heard the noise, bup-bup, bup-bup, and suddenly there was fire everywhere around me and I saw fire all over my arm,” the woman said.

Captured by Vietnamese photographer Nick Ut on June 8, 1972, the girl’s photograph became the defining image of war scenes.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject









In 1973, Nick received a Pulitzer Prize, given to people who perform outstanding work in the fields of journalism, literature and musical composition.

In all, there were 12 treatments for the burns suffered during the war. Now a 59-year-old resident of Toronto, Kim Puch is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and says she hopes the world will learn to “live with love, hope and forgiveness.”

“If everyone can learn to live like this, we don’t need any war,” he concluded.











Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags