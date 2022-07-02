Negotiated by Corinthians with Zenit, Ivan does not travel and makes room for Carlos Miguel

This Friday, Corinthians landed in Rio de Janeiro, where they face Fluminense this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Traded on loan from Zenit, Ivan was not listed for the game. With the absence of the goalkeeper, Carlos Miguel returned to be listed for a game of Timão.

Carlos Miguel was hired in August 2021 and since then has never played for Corinthians. The player, who came to cause good expectations at Fiel due to his size, lost space with the arrival of Ivan and was not even related to the bench.

The archer was hired from Internacional and had stints in Santa Cruz and Boa Esporte before moving to Corinthians. At 2.04m, the goalkeeper is considered one of the tallest players in Brazilian football.

On the other hand, Ivan was more used by Vítor Pereira. Hired in January of this year, the goalkeeper played three matches with the Corinthians shirt. His debut was in the 1-1 draw against Portuguesa-RJ, for the Copa do Brasil. Since then, the athlete was also a starter in the return game against the Rio de Janeiro team, when the alvinegro club won 2-0, and in the 1-1 draw against Always Ready, from Bolivia, for Libertadores.

Ivan was involved in the negotiation by Yuri Alberto with Zenit. In return for the striker’s arrival at Corinthians, the goalkeeper and Mantuan were loaned to the Russian club for a year. In this way, knowing that in about two weeks he will no longer have Ivan in his squad, Vítor chose to cut him from the list of related ones and make room for Carlos Miguel. For this Saturday’s match, in addition to the archer already mentioned, Vítor also has the holder Cássio and the young Matheus Donelli available.

In time: if he enters the field this Saturday, Cássio draws with Zé Maria in the number of games for Timão.

