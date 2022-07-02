New FGTS withdrawal released for July; check who can withdraw the money

This Friday, the 1st, the payment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal to workers born in July. This system offered by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allows the withdrawal of part of the balance accumulated in the fund annually and in the month of birth.

Read more: FGTS and PIS/Pasep: Caixa releases forgotten cash withdrawals for those who missed the date

To have access to the benefit, the worker must adhere to the modality, which is optional. Joining can be done by FGTS applicationCaixa’s website or internet banking or at any physical branch of the bank.

As soon as they are released, the funds from the birthday withdrawal are sent to a Caixa Tem digital savings account. However, the worker can also indicate another account of their choice to receive the money. The procedures are done through the FGTS app, in a 100% digital way.

What to do to be entitled to the July birthday loot?

To have the birthday loot in 2022, interested parties have until the last day of the birthday month to receive the amount in the same year as the request.

Regarding the redemption, it is possible to withdraw until the last business day of the second month after the authorization of the right to withdraw. If the withdrawal is not made, the money then automatically returns to the worker’s FGTS account.

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

The following is the full program cashout schedule for this year:

birthday month Start of withdrawal end of loot January January 3rd March 31 February 1st of february april 29 March March 2 may 31st April april 1st June 30 May may 2nd July 29 June 1st of june August, 31 July 1st of july September 30th August august 1st October 31st September 1st of september 30th of November October october 3 December 30th November November 1st January 31, 2023 December december 1st February 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Those who opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal are entitled to a percentage of the balance that can be added to an installment, as shown in the table below. Check out: