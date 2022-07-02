New FGTS withdrawal released for July; check who can withdraw the money

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on New FGTS withdrawal released for July; check who can withdraw the money 1 Views

This Friday, the 1st, the payment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal to workers born in July. This system offered by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allows the withdrawal of part of the balance accumulated in the fund annually and in the month of birth.

To have access to the benefit, the worker must adhere to the modality, which is optional. Joining can be done by FGTS applicationCaixa’s website or internet banking or at any physical branch of the bank.

As soon as they are released, the funds from the birthday withdrawal are sent to a Caixa Tem digital savings account. However, the worker can also indicate another account of their choice to receive the money. The procedures are done through the FGTS app, in a 100% digital way.

What to do to be entitled to the July birthday loot?

To have the birthday loot in 2022, interested parties have until the last day of the birthday month to receive the amount in the same year as the request.

Regarding the redemption, it is possible to withdraw until the last business day of the second month after the authorization of the right to withdraw. If the withdrawal is not made, the money then automatically returns to the worker’s FGTS account.

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

The following is the full program cashout schedule for this year:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Those who opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal are entitled to a percentage of the balance that can be added to an installment, as shown in the table below. Check out:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900Unlimited

