New Hyundai HB20 2023 has first official images

The New Hyundai HB20 2023 had the first official photos revealed after the leak of images of the compact hatch on the internet.

Launching next week, the New HB20 had the official photos revealed on the LinkedIn page of Ken Ramirez, president and CEO of Hyundai for Brazil and Central and South America.

Ramirez commented on the social network of liberal professionals:

“The New HB20 arrives to modernize its segment with the best in comfort and sophistication, bringing an unprecedented combination of features, many of them never seen in the category, such as Hyundai Bluelink connectivity, lane keep assist, collision assist in blind spot, autonomous braking system, fully digital and multimedia instrument panel with touchscreen and wireless interface. All in a premium, modern design and interior.”

The New HB20 2023 comes with a more expressive front, with a grille divided into two parts, forming a hexagonal design with new headlights, equipped with LED daytime running lights, in an “L” design.

Having a single projector, the new optical set has position lights above, but below the headlights, the direction repeaters are separately.

The lower frames connect to the design of the upper part and complete the front style of the New HB20 2023, which also has circular fog lights.

At the rear, the New HB20 receives LED flashlights in a “T” shape, although the lenses connect over the trunk lid.

The rear bumper also gained a different look, leaving the set equally more fluid and modern.

The interior was not revealed, but it should arrive with minor changes to keep up with Hyundai’s global portfolio.

Sales leader, the Hyundai HB20 will also be accompanied by the New HB20S 2023, which will bring its three volumes to the same level of design.

Hyundai HB20 2023 – Photo gallery