New internet challenge is about finding the hidden kitten in the photo

One smart cat who managed to “disappear from everyone’s sight” is leaving many people in Internet curious about his whereabouts.

Nataly, a woman from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, took a photo of her cat, Murka, but the photo doesn’t immediately show the cat, which is in hiding, leaving the internet obsessed with finding it.

So, check out this article for more details about challenge to find the cat.

Twitter’s new challenge to find the hidden cat

Nataly, the owner of the feline that went viral, commented that “our family has always loved this game (find animals). In fact, my kids even got a picture book from the Find the Cat television series for Christmas. It’s a fun Twitter game.” In fact, it was on this social network that the pet owner posted the Photograph of the challenge, more specifically on the Twitter account @Thereisnocat_, which is like a feline version of the famous “Where’s Wally” challenge.

More than 12,000 people have seen the image since it was posted earlier this month as they pondered Murka’s location in the ostensibly minimalist scene. About this image, Nataly also commented that before taking the picture, he was looking for the cat for more than 1 minute in the place without being able to find it.

Can you find the cat in the new challenge?

One of the reasons that the image became famous and generated so much curiosity in people was the fact that there is not much space for the animal to hide in the photo, but still, some people take a long time to find it. Some users found it impossible to find Nataly’s cat in the image. Meanwhile, others had no difficulty in meeting the challenge. Can you find it easily? If you can’t find it quickly, check out some tips below.

Tips for finding the cat

If you’ve spent a lot of time staring at the image and still haven’t found the cat, here are some tips. The first is: “you have to have depth in order not to be found”. Still not found? The second tip is: in the photo, the animal only has one of its light eyes showing.

Answer: Click here