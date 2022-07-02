Neymar activates clause and renews with PSG until 2027, says French press

A possible turnaround between Neymar and PSG was revealed this Friday (1), by the French press. Amid rumors involving a possible departure of the Brazilian star from Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar would have renewed his contract with the French club, according to French newspapers ‘L’Equipe’ and ‘Le Parisien’.

The striker would have activated the automatic renewal clause with PSG. Also according to information from the French press, Neymar’s current contract, which was signed in May 2021, was valid until 2025.

If the Brazilian striker so wished, the contract would be automatically renewed until 2026.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, PSG would have already warned Neymar’s staff that he is no longer part of the club’s plans for next season. The decision would have been informed to the shirt 10’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, responsible for the athlete’s career, and would also have the agreement of striker Kylian Mbappé, the team’s main name in recent years.

After the information was released, it was also linked that Neymar would make it difficult for him to leave PSG and continue at the French club.