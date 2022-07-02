Neymar at Chelsea? Renewal with PSG guarantees R$ 1.2 billion to the star and becomes a ‘nightmare’ for interested parties; understand

According to ESPN, the financial package has been pointed out as a major obstacle to clubs in Europe who dream of taking Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

THE Neymar’s contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain until 2027 shocked the middle of football last Friday (1st). The Brazilian exercised the option provided for in the bond signed last season, and now will have another five seasons to fulfill in the French.

The surprise, however, is that this comes amid news that the ace and the club are already preparing a divorce behind the scenes.

As revealed by ESPNO striker is already considering leaving PSG this European window after discovering that the club would make no efforts to prevent his departure. Also according to the investigation, there was an initial contact with the Chelseaconsidered one of the few teams capable of signing the star.

This obstacle is justified by the financial importance of the contract signed by Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. The striker renewed his contract in France a year ago, and the new agreement provides for an annual salary of 43 million euros gross (R$ 236 million) not counting bonuses, which guarantees the Brazilian 215 million euros (about R$ 1.2 billion) until 2027.

Neymar’s agent, the trendy Pini Zahavi works behind the scenes to find potential suitors, but he knows that only two or three teams could come close to what Neymar receives playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are open to Neymar’s departure, as they seek to overhaul their squad and change their culture of star players in the team. Kylian Mbappé will be the focal point of the project, following his surprising decision to ignore the Real Madrid and renew his contract with the club.

Neymar arrived at Paris Saint-Germain from barcelona in August 2017, in what remains the biggest transfer in football history: 222 million euros. Last season, the Brazilian made only 28 games by Paris, noting 13 goals and contributing eight assists.