Neymar triggers renewal clause with PSG until 2027 and makes it difficult to leave, says French press – Sports

Neymar activated this Friday a clause in the contract it has with the Paris Saint-Germain expanding its bond with the club until 2027say French media outlets, such as L’Equipe and Le Parisien. The device is automatic and could be activated if the athlete wishes. The previous agreement provided for the end of the relationship between the athlete and the club in 2026.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown about a possible departure of Neymar from the French club next season. The Brazilian would have already been informed of PSG’s decision not to count on him anymore. The decision would go through an express request from the attacker Kylian Mbappewho recently agreed to stay on the team and made great demands.

At Paris Saint-Germain since 2017, Neymar has not been liked by the fans. Criticism of his football and especially the way he deals with professional matters are growing. the arrival of Messi at the beginning of the 2021/2022 season gave the team an air of renewal and seemed to be an important factor in boosting the Brazilian’s football, remembering the golden times of barcelona.

However, Neymar and Messi’s season was far from expected. Both played few games and had low average goals and assists. Mbappé was the great name of the team and commanded the team in the conquest of the French Championship.

On the 21st of June, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gave a series of interviews to European vehicles talking about the assembly of the Parisian cast for the new year. to spanish Brand, the representative lost sight of Neymar’s future and gave signs of leaving. Since then, the rumors have gained new proportions.

Neymar would agree with leaving Paris Saint-Germain and would prefer to go to English football. The athlete arouses the interest of the Chelseaunder new management since the sale of the team by Roman Abramovich. However, the Brazilian national team star is not satisfied with the way his situation is treated in France and would have the means to make it difficult for him to leave.

Next Monday, the 4th of July, the PSG squad begins to present itself for the start of pre-season work. Some questions can be answered by then. Neymar’s future should gain new chapters and negotiations tend to accelerate.