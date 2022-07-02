Nubank innovates and invests in customer financial education

More news coming around! Now Nubank also offers content on financial education through the app. Check out!

Thinking about customers who are or want to become investors, Nubank recently launched NuEnsina. This novelty is an educational program focused on financial organization and investment education, and has a partnership with B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

The program will have nine content modules, which will have materials in different formats, including video, text, practical tests, audio, among others. These classes will be gradually released to Nubank customers.

NuEnsina’s contents were designed for those who are starting in the world of investments. The modules will cover topics such as financial organization, alternatives to earning money and how to take your first steps in the world of investments. Fintech also plans to add more advanced materials, designed for those who already know more about the financial market.

How to participate in Nubank’s financial education program?

For now, NuEnsina is only available to customers who have purchased a piece of Nubank, the NúSócios. The more than 7.5 million people who are part of this group can access financial education content in a very simple way.

In the Nubank app, access the “Investments” category and then “My little piece of Nubank”. Finally, tap on the option “Go to NuEnsina”. Okay, now just enjoy all the available content.

The first module of the program was called “Take control of your finances”, and is now available for NúSócios. From August onwards, new content will be added to the platform gradually.

Nubank did not disclose the exact date of when NuEnsina will be available to other customers, but the expectation is that in the coming weeks it will be available to everyone who has a NuConta.

In addition to access to content on financial organization and investments, students who complete all NuEnsina modules will receive a certificate of participation issued by the partnership between B3 and Nubank.

