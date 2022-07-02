NVIDIA to reduce TSMC orders for RTX 40 GPUs as demand drops

TSMC, on the other hand, does not want to accept the reduction in orders

Despite companies pointing out that the hardware market will heat up in the second half of 2022 and early 2023, demand is currently falling despite the welcome reduction in prices for CPUs and GPUs. According to information from DigiTimes, the drop in demand made Nvidia reduce the order of orders sent to TSMC.

With an eye on the low demand for RTX 40 GPUs and the large stock of GeForce RTX 30 available on the market, Nvidia is reviewing its 5nm chipset orders. The same sources behind the information provided to Digitimes point out that AMD is looking to reduce orders for 7nm and 6nm wafers.

On the other hand, TSMC is not very happy with the change of orders and does not want to make concessions regarding the signed contracts. The Taiwanese manufacturer wants to accept the delay in sending the chips, no later than the first quarter of 2023. Below you can see the Tweet of RetiredEngineerwhich translated the main information from the DigiTimes publication.

The post lists five main points:

– Continues after advertising –

Mass production of the iPhone 14 has already begun, but Apple has reduced its expected initial sales of the smartphone by 10% (from 90 million units).

The drop in demand for PC hardware has prompted AMD and Nvidia to adjust their orders.

AMD reduced orders for 7nm and 6nm chips by 20,000 units for the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. orders for 5nm chips were not affected .

. Nvidia, on the other hand, wants to decrease orders for 5nm chips due to low demand for the RTX 40 line.

THE TSMC does not want to make concessions, agreeing only to delay the shipment of the chips by a quarter.. Nvidia would be responsible for finding solutions for low demand.

If the information is completely true, this situation should complicate the hardware market. If TSMC keeps the original orders, without accepting the reductions, it will be up to Nvidia and AMD to find solutions for the excess hardware that is expected to flood the market. Even if chip shipments are delayed for a quarter, this situation should impact companies, especially Nvidia.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Videocardz, Digitimes