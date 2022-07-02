In wetlanda novel created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will again have problems with one of the children. According to information from Notícias da TV, the farmer will even threaten to put Thaddeus (José Loreto) in jail.

As revealed by the communication vehicle, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will suffer from “jokes” from pedestrians as soon as he steps into the biome. The Novaes family butler, then, cannot bear the situation and will return to Rio de Janeiro, but not without first leaving a note for Mariana (Selma Egrei).

Irma (Camila Morgado) will criticize the attitude of Zé’s employees and will not take the words lightly: “My mother is right. What they did to Zaquieu is called homophobia. And it’s not frivolity or a joke, despite being treated as such. It’s a crime… It’s in the law“.

Scolding from the “King of Cattle”

Filó’s companion (Dira Paes) will understand the mistake and, as expected, will scold the pawns. Tadeu, however, will continue with the debauchery and will be reprimanded by his father, who will threaten to send him to prison. “Ara… So, let’s all go to jail… A will start with you“, will mock Guta’s ex-boyfriend (Julia Dalavia).

“Well, that’s exactly what should happen if this country were serious… With me, you and everyone else who laughs ‘his way’! Chess! From what I could assuntá: from one to five years“, will end the son of the Old Man (Osmar Prado). For more news about soap operas, follow Bolavip Brasil.