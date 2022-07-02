Palmeiras has two absences for the duel against Athletico; Look

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. palm trees

After the expressive victory in Libertadores in the middle of the week against Cerro Porteño, Palmeiras turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (02), at 21:00 (Brasília time), the Palestinian team receives Athletico Paranaense, for the 15th round.

For the match, coach Abel Ferreira will have two certain casualties. In addition to the injured Jaílson, who is recovering from surgery and will only return in the second half, Verdão will not have left-back Jorge, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is still recovering.

The likely lineup of Palmeiras appears with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu. Gustavo Scarpa and Ron.

EIGHT pedal strokes and a placed kick. The most beautiful goal of June couldn’t be another, right? 😎⚽️ THE #FamilyPalmeiras chose, and you can now check out Wesley’s thanks and comments about the goal scored! ⤵️#AvantiPalestra https://t.co/jzOaLS42Rb pic.twitter.com/t6vJbsEN6j — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 1, 2022

EYE ON THE TABLE

With a 69% success rate, Palmeiras is in the lead, having tallied 29 points, three more in relation to arch-rivals and vice-leader Corinthians. In the last round, Abel Ferreira’s men were in a 2-2 draw against Avaí, in Ressacada.

Palmeiras’ last setback at Allianz Parque took place on May 9, against Ceará, when they fell 3-2, in the opening round of the Brasileirão.

Technical sheet: Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro 2022, round 15

Location: Allianz Parque

Date and time: Saturday, July 2, 21:00 (Brasilia time)

Transmission: Sportv

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado – SC (FIFA)

Assistant 1: Alex dos Santos – SC

Assistant 2: Thiaggo Americano Labes – SC

Fourth referee: Vinicius Furlan – SP

Video Referee: Wagner Reway – PB