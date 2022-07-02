Palmeiras vs Athletico-PR: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Palmeiras welcomes Athletico-PR this Saturday (2), at 9 pm, in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Leader of the competition, Verdão tries to stay at the top, while the team from Paraná wants to take the first places.

> See 60 players from Brazil who can already sign pre-contract

> Check out the complete table and simulator of the Brasileirão!

Sustaining an unbeaten run of 13 games in the national tournament, Verdão is coming off an important victory over Cerro Porteño-PAR, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. With 29 points added, Abel Ferreira’s team tries to expand even more the advantage for the second place, the rival Corinthians.

For the confrontation, the Portuguese will have Jorge at his disposal. The side has recovered from Covid-19 and could appear among the related. The only problem is Jailson, who is still recovering from surgery on his right knee.

Alviverde should enter with the same team that played in the middle of the week, without many athletes spared, since the classification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores is already well underway.

Athletico-PR, in turn, is also packed after winning the continental tournament against Libertad-PAR. Now, the team led by Felipão tries to reduce the difference to the leader Palmeiras, which currently stands at five points.

The coach, idol in this Saturday’s opponent, has already stated in a press conference that he will select a mixed team in this duel aiming at the return clash against the Paraguayan team. It is also worth remembering that the club from Paraná has no confirmed absence.

The retrospect of the duel is favorable to Alviverde. In 57 games played, there were 28 victories, 18 draws and only 11 triumphs for Hurricane. The last clash between the teams took place in the final of this year’s Recopa Sul-Americana, where Abel’s men took the cup.

See more information about the game:

PALMEIRAS x ATHLETICO-PR

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 7/2/2022, at 9 pm

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Auxiliaries: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Where to watch: Sportv and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jailson (recovering from a knee injury)

hanging: Gabriel Menino and Marcos Rocha

Suspended: There is not

ATHLETICO-PR: Bento, Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Hugo Moura, Vitor Bueno, Erick, Pedrinho, Vitor Roque and Rômulo. Technician: Felipe.

Embezzlement: There is not

hanging: Vitor Bueno, Vitor Roque, Matheus Fernandes, Pablo Siles, Nicolás Hernández, Felipão (technician), Bento and Cuello

Suspended: There is not