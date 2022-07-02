Palmeiras vs Athletico: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Athletico face each other this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque. The duel is valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, and the ge tracks in real time with exclusive videos. CLICK HERE to follow.

The confrontation will have a remarkable encounter in the technical areas: Abel Ferreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari. The two coaches have winning stories for Palmeiras, but they created a friendship relationship from Portugal, maintained until today. The teams of the two are among the best of this beginning of the tournament.

Leader of the Brasileirão with 29 points, Palmeiras has not lost in 13 games in the championship and comes from a good victory in the round of 16 of Libertadores: 3-0 over Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay.

Athletico, on the other hand, has 12 games unbeaten in the season, with nine wins and three draws, between Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. In the last round, the red-black team beat Bragantino by 4 to 2, at home, and moved to 24 points, in third place. Hurricane’s last defeat was on May 14 against Fluminense, in Volta Redonda.

Streaming: the game will be broadcast by sportv and by Premiere, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega, Richarlyson and Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito.

PVC comments Palmeiras x Athletico-PR, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

In the Brazilian, Verdão comes from a draw with Avaí away from home, in which Abel saved half the team thinking about the meeting with Cerro. Given the good advantage obtained in Paraguay, the coach can merge the team with more holders against Athletico to maintain the advantage in the leadership of the national championship. He will have practically the entire cast at his disposal.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan (Gustavo Gómez), Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Ron.

Who is out: Jailson (right knee injury).

hanging: Marcos Rocha, Gabriel Menino, Vitor Castanheira and João Martins (technical assistants).

Athletico – coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The captain chose to spare part of the holders, with an eye on the return game of Tuesday’s Libertadores round of 16, against Libertad. Khellven, Nico Hernández, Christian, David Terans and Cuello were chosen. Cannobbio returns to the starting lineup. The doubt is in the attack, between Rômulo and Pedrinho.

Probable starting lineup: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno; Canobbio, Vitor Roque and Rômulo (Pedrinho).

Who is out: Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Pablo (transition); Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Vitinho and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

hanging: Bento, Cuello, Nicolas Hernandez and Pablo Siles.

