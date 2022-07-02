Paloma Duarte and Debora Ozório exchange praise after mother and daughter’s emotions in ‘Além da Illusion’: ‘Love affair’ | come around

There is a lot of emotion left in “Beyond Illusion”. At the Friday, 7/1 chapter, Heloísa and Olivia will finally give the expected hug between mother and daughter. And actresses Paloma Duarte and Debora Ozório delivered everything on the scene! After the recordings, the two talked about the construction of the delicate relationship of the characters and did not spare praise for each other.
“I was very emotional, it’s a beautiful sequence. The public can expect to see the actors fully surrendered, intertwined”, assured Paloma Duarte, at the height of her 45 years.
“It is a very remarkable moment for the telenovela, we did it with a lot of love and dedication. I believe the result will be beautiful”, added Debora Ozório.
In fact, the relationship of the two actresses is a separate chapter. Paloma highlighted the affinity she had right away with her “daughter” Debora.
“With Debora it’s really a love affair. We have a temperament that matches a lot. And I think it’s amazing to see an actress her age with such a commitment to art. We both make a notebook of emotional continuity, we are flour from the same bag”, enjoyed Paloma.
And Debora, who is only 25 years old, also highlighted the connection with her “mother” Paloma and also said that they “talk to each other in their eyes”.
“Paloma is a fierce actress and I was open to playing together at a time we’ve been waiting so long to happen. Since the preparation, we communicated in the eyes. Paloma is giant and she really gave me a mother’s lap. She is a gift!”
Speaking of the present, Paloma considers Heloísa created by Alessandra Poggi (author of the novel) for her as a true and complex gift.
“Heloísa spent 24 years without knowing that her daughter was right there. Nothing at Helô is easy, Alessandra gave me one of the most complex characters in my career,” she said.
And the story of Heloísa and Olivia promises to move the audience of “Beyond Illusion” a lot. So don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
