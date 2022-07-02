Pantanal: After ‘prose’, Marcelo manipulates character to discover Tenório’s rotten: “I want to know”

In the next chapters of wetlandMarcelo (Lucas Leto) will try to find out details about the life of tenorio (Murilo Benicio). Smart, the zootechnician will go after Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) with a bottle of drink and have a ‘prose’ with the lover of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Initially, Guta’s supposed brother (Julia Dalavia) will get a reverse. “I usually baby when I’m on duty“, the pawn will grumble, according to information from the website Notícias da TV. The boy will then pretend to be ignorant: “And who is in service?“.

The foreman, by the way, will give in and will be asked who he is. Juma (Alanis Guillen). Then, the native of Paraná will open the game about the jaguar woman and the murder of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and Gil (Enrique Diaz). “Why don’t you ask what you want at once?“, will ask the official.

“I want to know what this Gil guy’s relationship is with my father“, will answer the son of Zuleica (Aline Borges). “Gil lost his son in that land fight he had, back in SarandI. Then he kills the wrong man for revenge… That’s why I came here on his trail“, concludes Alcides.