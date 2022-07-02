Pantanal is home to the largest jaguars in the world; see some felines that live in the biome, in addition to Juma | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Pantanal is home to the largest jaguars in the world. In the biome, which occupies part of Mato Grosso do Sul, a male jaguar can reach 150 kg, while the female can reach 110 kg. In other biomes, the reality is different.

“Here, in the Pantanal, are the largest jaguars in the world. A male can reach 150 kg, while you think about other biomes, such as the Caatinga, an adult male weighs 80 kg, which is the weight of a female, a cub, here”, describes the veterinarian and coordinator of the Felinos project. Pantaneiros, Diego Viana.

According to Viana, in biomes such as the Atlantic Forest and Caatinga, a female jaguar weighs a maximum of 50 kg and the male can reach 75 kg.

G1 selected some jaguars that, like Juma, live in the Pantanal biome. Check it out below:

2 of 9 Beast has been spotted in the Serra do Amolar region. — Photo: Reproduction/FabioPaschoal Beast has already been spotted in the Serra do Amolar region. — Photo: Reproduction/FabioPaschoal

Fera inhabits the Pantanal region, in the Caiman Ecological Refuge, in Miranda (MS). She has been monitored since 2015 when she received the necklace with a monitoring system. She was once spotted by a photographer on a “lazy day”, when she preferred to remain lying in a tree rather than hunting a prey that passed on the ground.

Fera was the first jaguar to be successfully reintroduced to the Pantanal, along with its sister, according to Onçafari. One of her puppies was named Ferinha.

3 of 9 Ferinha already had puppies and played a 4-hour fight. — Photo: Reproduction/BrunoSartori Ferinha already had puppies and had a 4-hour fight. — Photo: Reproduction/BrunoSartori

Ferinha also lives in the Miranda region. She is one of Beast’s cubs and has already had a 4-hour fight with a male when she was unavailable to mate. However, days later she was caught with him.

4 of 9 Joujou’s necklace automatically dropped in the month of June 2022. — Photo: Disclosure / IHP Joujou’s necklace automatically fell off in June 2022. — Photo: Disclosure/IHP

Joujou is a male that became a symbol of the Pantanal fires in 2020, after being rescued from the fire that destroyed over 4 million hectares of the biome. He spent months being monitored by the Instituto Homem Pantaneiro (IHP) and, in June 2022, the tracking collar fell off.

5 of 9 Gatuna is about seven years old. — Photo: Publicity/Onçafari Gatuna is about seven years old. — Photo: Publicity/Onçafari

Gatuna was born approximately in 2015 and has already been spotted by the Onçafari Organization team. She was never given the monitoring collar, nor was she captured. She has a puppy named Victory, according to the organization.

6 of 9 Tupã and Ferinha have copulated a few times, according to experts who follow jaguars. — Photo: Publicity/Onçafari Tupã and Ferinha have mated a few times, according to experts who follow jaguars. — Photo: Publicity/Onçafari

Tupã is the male that starred in the fight with Ferinha. He is estimated to be born in 2013, according to Onçafari. It is accompanied with the monitoring collar.

7 of 9 Isa was seen in the Pantanal in the company of her cub Dani. — Photo: Publicity/IHP Isa has already been seen in the Pantanal in the company of her puppy Dani. — Photo: Publicity/IHP

Isa and Dani are mother and daughter, respectively. They have already been sighted in the Pantanal of Serra do Amolar and have never been captured. They do not have a monitoring collar.

8 of 9 Turi has already been seen relaxing with her mother. — Photo: Reproduction/FabioPaschoal Turi has already been seen relaxing with her mother. — Photo: Reproduction/FabioPaschoal

Turi is one of Beast’s cubs. She was already recorded in a moment of relaxation with her mother by an ecotourism guide and went viral on social media.

9 of 9 Aurora record in 2019. — Photo: Disclosure/Onçafari Aurora record in 2019. — Photo: Publicity/Onçafari

Aurora is Fera’s niece and is estimated to be born in 2019. She has never received the monitoring collar and has already been spotted by the Onçafari team in the Miranda region (MS).