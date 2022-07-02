Pantanal: Jove appears eating from an empty plate and the internet does not forgive

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: Jove appears eating from an empty plate and the internet does not forgive 3 Views

In addition to the plot,wetland” has been highly praised for the edition. With exciting scenes and very well done, it’s no wonder that the story captivated the audience. However, in the episode that aired on Thursday (30), it was impossible for the audience not to notice the gaffe transmitted. Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) appeared eating on the scene. Nonetheless, your plate was empty! And of course the scoop became a meme on social media.

wetland-young-empty-plate
(Photo: TV Globo)

READ MORE:

in the scene, Jove is talking to Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras) while having breakfast. At times, the character appears with food on his plate. However, soon after, the food is over and the youngest of the family continues to take his forkfuls on his plate. The continuity error was probably not noticed by the edit.

Despite the gaffe, the audience of “wetland” had a lot of fun with the scene and even praised the fact that Jesuit Barbosa act very well. After all, the actor continued chewing even with an empty plate and it really looked like he was eating something. See the reactions:

READ MORE:

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“There is no Buzz without Woody”, says Tim Allen

Tim Allenwho was the original voice of Buzz Lightyear throughout the franchise Toy Storyrevealed that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved