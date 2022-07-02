Pantanal: Jove appears eating from an empty plate and the internet does not forgive

In addition to the plot,wetland” has been highly praised for the edition. With exciting scenes and very well done, it’s no wonder that the story captivated the audience. However, in the episode that aired on Thursday (30), it was impossible for the audience not to notice the gaffe transmitted. Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) appeared eating on the scene. Nonetheless, your plate was empty! And of course the scoop became a meme on social media.

in the scene, Jove is talking to Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras) while having breakfast. At times, the character appears with food on his plate. However, soon after, the food is over and the youngest of the family continues to take his forkfuls on his plate. The continuity error was probably not noticed by the edit.

Despite the gaffe, the audience of “wetland” had a lot of fun with the scene and even praised the fact that Jesuit Barbosa act very well. After all, the actor continued chewing even with an empty plate and it really looked like he was eating something. See the reactions:

Jove on hunger strike for Juma to come back. #wetland pic.twitter.com/ZL9KnEP7nk — Stephn (@steph_q) July 1, 2022

Inflation has arrived in the youth https://t.co/5KLRMUlkMt — Honey (@limonadadeuva) July 1, 2022

The secret of Jove’s diet in Pantanal. pic.twitter.com/13B1pjSOt8 — Thiago Pasqualotto (@thiago_p) July 1, 2022

Guys, you are being victims of Fake News. The full image of this scene from Pantanal shows that Jove was in fact eating something and then uses the cutlery to gather the leftovers. Someone filmed the tv from afar and made it look like the plate was empty. pic.twitter.com/Gwv4STylE4 — Samuel Pancher (@SamPancher) July 1, 2022

The Jove on the wind diet and eating the invisible food…# Pantanal pic.twitter.com/fZH2Ea0PGy — novelei (@Noveleii) July 1, 2022

And the Jove who was eating wind at this family lunch? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7FmpM8q1aU — IN THE 2022 🅱️ SERIES (@lis_ecb) July 1, 2022

That’s why Jove is such a wizard. Eating wind 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PbPDbbk6xl — Dona Maria (@sracosta_) July 1, 2022

