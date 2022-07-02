‘Pantanal’: Mariana asks Jove an unusual question about Madeleine | come around

…decides to talk about the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Jokes aside, this is how Jove and Mariana’s conversation will begin. The two will ramble on about how curious it is that the entity is Joventino (Irandhir Santos), the missing father of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

“How is such a thing possible?” Mariana asks.

“Neither I, who have been with him countless times, understand how it is possible for a man, at his age, to live all these years in the middle of the woods”, Jove will reply.

Zé Leôncio’s son then points out that the Old Man from Rio does not want to be found. Faced with this theory, Mariana will ask an unusual question about Madeleine:

“So… Do you think… Would it be possible that your mother suddenly… That she could still be alive after all this time?”

Jove, on the other hand, will have no doubts about what he is talking about.

“I don’t have hope that my mother is alive, grandma. Even if she had survived the accident… If she was alive she would have been found. And if she wasn’t, it’s because she isn’t”, he will point out.

Mariana will follow that she finds the behavior of the Velho do Rio strange.

“If this Old Man from Rio is really your grandfather, Jove, then why doesn’t he come here?”, she will ask.

“That’s a mystery… One more”, concludes Jove.

