Participants of ‘No Limite’ cry reading family letters that were burned in reality; see the messages! | 2022

Proof of Privilege with a special taste in No Limite: during this last Thursday’s episode, 6/30, the fighter who got the best of the dynamics would have the right to read a very cute letter written by a relative or close friend! 💖 But beware: to those who lost, the message would be burned in a torch specially prepared by Fernando Fernandes in the episode.
Needing to balance a marble between several suspended cylinders, more than coordination, the challenge required balance and focus. Ipojucan he did well in the dispute and won the right to read the words of Laís, his girlfriend.
Ipojucan gets emotional when reading his girlfriend’s letter
Gshow got exclusive access to letters from other participants who did not have the opportunity to read them during the attraction. Andrea (represented by her friend, Laura), Charles, Clécio, Flavia and Lucas they were moved by the messages sent – and, of course, they couldn’t hold back their tears! 🤏😍
💥 Andréa reads the letter sent by her mother
Andrea’s friend, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by the participant’s mother
💥 Charles reads the letter sent by her husband and mother
Charles, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his family
💥 Clécio reads the letter sent by his mother
Clécio, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his mother
💥 Flávia reads the letter sent by family and friends
Flavia, from ‘No Limite’, gets emotional when reading a letter from her family
💥 Lucas reads the letter sent by his parents, brothers and friends
Lucas, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his family
