Participants of ‘No Limite’ cry reading family letters that were burned in reality; see the messages! | 2022

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Participants of ‘No Limite’ cry reading family letters that were burned in reality; see the messages! | 2022 2 Views

Proof of Privilege with a special taste in No Limite: during this last Thursday’s episode, 6/30, the fighter who got the best of the dynamics would have the right to read a very cute letter written by a relative or close friend! 💖 But beware: to those who lost, the message would be burned in a torch specially prepared by Fernando Fernandes in the episode.

Needing to balance a marble between several suspended cylinders, more than coordination, the challenge required balance and focus. Ipojucan he did well in the dispute and won the right to read the words of Laís, his girlfriend.

Ipojucan gets emotional when reading his girlfriend's letter

Ipojucan gets emotional when reading his girlfriend’s letter

Gshow got exclusive access to letters from other participants who did not have the opportunity to read them during the attraction. Andrea (represented by her friend, Laura), Charles, Clécio, Flavia and Lucas they were moved by the messages sent – and, of course, they couldn’t hold back their tears! 🤏😍

Watch below and prepare the tissues! 🥰

💥 Andréa reads the letter sent by her mother

Andrea's friend, from 'No Limite', reads a letter written by the participant's mother

Andrea’s friend, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by the participant’s mother

💥 Charles reads the letter sent by her husband and mother

Charles, from 'No Limite', reads a letter written by his family

Charles, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his family

💥 Clécio reads the letter sent by his mother

Clécio, from 'No Limite', reads a letter written by his mother

Clécio, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his mother

💥 Flávia reads the letter sent by family and friends

Flavia, from 'No Limite', gets emotional when reading a letter from her family

Flavia, from ‘No Limite’, gets emotional when reading a letter from her family

💥 Lucas reads the letter sent by his parents, brothers and friends

Lucas, from 'No Limite', reads a letter written by his family

Lucas, from ‘No Limite’, reads a letter written by his family

Remember everything that happened on Thursday’s episode, 6/30! 👇

Rhudson Victor tells everything that happened in the 18th episode of 'No Limite'

Rhudson Victor tells everything that happened in the 18th episode of ‘No Limite’

📌 Stay tuned on the official networks and follow everything that goes on at No Limite 👇

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lula or Bolsonaro? Ana Maria Braga gives enough and confirms vote for 2022

+Incest? Dado Dolabella, dating Wanessa, has a sex and relationship scandal with her own cousin …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved