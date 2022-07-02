Pezzolano ignores math for access and wants Cruzeiro to win in Serie B: “Hunger game by game” | cruise

There are 37 points for Cruzeiro in the table and a guaranteed spot in the G-4 for at least four more rounds. In addition, 100% success at home, with about a 96% chance of moving up to Serie A. These are good numbers, but Paulo Pezzolano prefers not to talk about them. After a 2-0 victory against Vila Nova, the coach said that the most important thing is to think game by game.

“The only (internal) conversation is always to do what we have to do and go to the next game. I think football has to go from Monday to Monday on the pitch, it’s game by game.”

And so, in short, Pezzolano keeps his feet on the ground about Cruzeiro’s emblematic campaign in Serie B. With a serene speech, the Raposa coach says he wants intensity, above all, regardless of the opponent and the moment.

1 of 4 Paulo Pezzolano gives instructions to Cruzeiro players, against Vila Nova — Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano gives instructions to Cruzeiro players, against Vila Nova – Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

“We have to win the next game and I want us to leave with the same intensity, with the same hunger that we are having. This hunger game by game to have a different team.”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

And Cruzeiro’s hunger for intensity is what Paulo Pezzolano considers essential to achieve his goals this season. The coach stated that the will to win and convince must be the main motivation for the team.

– The result may or may not come. Today the positive result is coming, we are winning, but I think that the will is the least that a player has to have when he is working. This for me is the basics to reach the goals. Individual and collective goals begin with the will.

“We’re laughing for nothing”, celebrates Fernanda | The Voice of the Crowd

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

And to maintain not only the motivation, but also the intensity of the game, the coach will always select teams with the best in the physical aspect. Against Vila, for example, Eduardo Brock and Willian Oliveira were on the bench.

– It is within the game model (the intensity). If Cruzeiro enters the field tomorrow, if it plays again, it will play with the best it has. And you have to press high, you have to have intensity. That’s the game model, it’s what players like too. Sometimes there is some change from a player, like Brock and Willian, who were very tired.

3 of 4 Paulo Pezzolano leads Cruzeiro against Vila Nova, in Mineirão – Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Paulo Pezzolano leads Cruzeiro against Vila Nova, at Mineirão – Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Therefore, those who are outside also need to have intensity in training. Paulo Pezzolano highlighted that he demands a focused work from the athletes daily, so that such intensity becomes a standard in the team, whatever the lineup.

“It’s working every day (…) those who haven’t played, working to maintain the intensity. Because if you play a player who isn’t playing, you need to maintain the intensity. So we’re working on that.”

And the next test of intensity is on Tuesday. Cruzeiro will face Ituano, away from home, at 19:00 (Brasília time). And even safe in the table, the coach will demand the same rhythm of play of the athletes.

– Now comes Ituano, we know it’s a very difficult game, we’re going to play as visitors. So it’s being 100%, the players who will be on the field. And we need the three points, and we need it like it’s the first game of the championship.