Piqué and Shakira disagree on where their children will live, says newspaper

As they go through the legal process of breaking up their marriage, Piqué and Shakira discuss custody and the next steps in raising the children. However, the intention of both is different, according to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’

Shakira wants to take both of them to live in Miami, allowing the player to visit whenever she wants. On the other hand, Piqué’s idea is that they remain in Barcelona, ​​in the city where the defender works and where they were raised throughout their lives until now.

To resolve the legal situation, both hired law firms of great weight in the market. While waiting for the jurisprudence processes to advance, the player and the singer have appeared in different clicks. Shakira enjoys free time with her children on the beach, while Piqué was last recorded in Stockholm, alongside an alleged affair.

Milan, the couple’s eldest son, is 9 years old. Meanwhile, Sasha is 7 years old. Both had their birthdays in January. When she announced the separation, Shakira asked for privacy and, since then, she and Piqué have been trying to shield the brothers.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the singer said in her statement.

The cause of the couple’s separation would have been an alleged betrayal of Piqué. Recently, however, journalist Kike Calleja stated that the reason could have been financial issues. Without a concrete cause revealed by one of those involved, people close to both have assured that both are suffering. Carlos Vives, who is a singer and a friend of Shakira’s, said that the Colombian woman has been very sad. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​assures that the player is suffering.