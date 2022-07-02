PM Colonel on Filipe Ret’s party: ‘traffic’ – Gerais

Filipe Ret investigated by the Civil Police of RJ after releasing photos of his birthday (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Singer Filipe Ret, 37, was investigated by the Civil Police of Rio Janeiro after releasing photos of his birthday. In the images, the rapper appears distributing, in a bucket, cigarettes similar to those of marijuana.

According to the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), if it is confirmed that the cigarettes were marijuana, the authorities could arrest Filipe Ret for drug trafficking.

“Giving, offering, selling and exchanging [maconha]. trafficking, until the law is revoked by the National Congress. crime, and, being a crime and being in the act, we authorities, regardless of the federal, state or municipal type, must arrest in the act. But you have to wait for the report to say if it really was marijuana”, explained Colonel Gilmar Luciano during an interview with the podcast ‘Pod or no pode?’, presented by journalist Ricardo Carlini.

Another topic discussed was the "open beck" party held by a well-known MC in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the posts made by Filipe Ret on his social networks has more than 850 thousand likes.

According to the Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE), an inquiry was launched to investigate the facts. The event was held on June 22, at Viva Rio, in the neighborhood of Flamengo.

The party was attended by celebrities, including former player and current owner of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenmeno, surfer Pedro Scobby and digital influencer Jade Picon.

The podcast "Pod ou no Pode?" airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on YouTube from Portal Uai. In the last episode, journalist Ricardo Carlini spoke with the Colonel of the Military Police, Gilmar Luciano. Among the topics discussed are the rapper Filipe Ret's party and the crimes of the 'new cangao' in Minas.

