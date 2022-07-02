PM kills sister during fight at gas station in São Gonçalo and is arrested by her own husband, who is also a police officer | Rio de Janeiro

A woman was shot and killed during a fight with her sister, who is a military police officer of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), at a gas station located in the Camarão neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, Metropolitan Region of Rio, this Saturday morning ( two).

Rhillayne Oliveira de Mello, 23, was arrested by her own husband, who is also a PM and arrived at the scene and gave his wife a voice of arrest. Rayana Mello died at the scene.

•Share on WhatsApp

•Share on Telegram

Rhillayne is a police officer from the 7th BPM and was referred to the Niterói Homicide Police Station.

The two would have left a party in the Barro Vermelho neighborhood and took an app car.

“They came here from the other street, where there are several bars, and they were already arguing there. There’s a bathroom here and they came here to this bathroom and started arguing, until this unfortunate event happened. I only heard the noise, a lot, a lot of shots”, said Josiane Silva, attendant at the gas station.

At around 10 am, the father of the two young women was at the crime scene talking to the police. Very shaken, he didn’t want to talk to the press.

The gas station is located at Rua Francisco Portela, 2538, where the Fire Department was called at around 8 am. The place is known as a meeting point for young people and adults, who place a sound car and spend the night at this post.