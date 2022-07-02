Podcasts Sem Mais, with Reinaldo Gottino, A Hora da Venenosa and Arquivo Vivo can be heard on Alexa – RecordTV

THE Record TV released podcasts to Alexa users No further with Reinaldo Gottino, The Poison Hour and Live File. Presented by journalist Reinaldo Gottino from the program General balance, the podcast covers subjects such as: politics, history and economy, in a simple and uncomplicated way.

the podcast The Poison Hour is presented by journalists Fabíola Reipert, from the program General balance, and Keila Jimenez, from Nowadays. In a funny and unique way, the gossips bring all the backstage and confusion of the world of the famous.

the podcast Live File is presented by journalists Renato Lombardi, from General balanceand Percival de Souza, from Alert Citythe content brings great stories of crimes and investigations that happened in Brazil and in the world.

to open the No More, with Reinaldo Gottino, you must first enter the Alexa Amazon application and activate the skill, which is what applications that work by voice command are called. Then just say, “Alexa, open No further, with Reinaldo Gottino”. And so too with The Poison Hour It is like Live File.

To download the app, enter your mobile operating system store and download the Amazon Alexa APP.



Step by step to activate the skill:

On the computer:

– Enter the website: https://www.amazon.com.br/;

– Login from Amazon;

– On the home screen, click on “All” and select “Alexa Skills”;

– Type “Sem Mais com Reinaldo Gottino” and click on the skill;

– Click on “enable” and “save permissions”.



On the cellphone:

– Download the Amazon Alexa app;

– Login from Amazon;

– On the home screen, click on “more” and select “skill and games”;

– Go to the search magnifying glass and type “Sem Mais com Reinaldo Gottino”;

– Click on “start” and “save permissions”.

The three podcasts are also available in the Programas da Record super application, created for Alexa users to easily find all the contents of the Record TV. The virtual assistant can open and play all journalism and entertainment podcasts, informative and interactive games.



Podcasts are:

• Journalism: Record Camera, Jornal da Record, Jornal da Record News, Fala Brasil, JR 15 Minutos, JR Mundo, JR Agro, JR Trade, JR Business, JR Interview, Estúdio News, Podcringe, Hora da Venenosa, Você e o Doutor, No More with Reinaldo Gottino and Live Archive.

• Entertainment: Domingueira and Power Couple 6.

To open “Programs da Record”, you must first enter the Alexa Amazon app, activate the skill, as indicated above, and say: “Alexa, open Programs da Record”.