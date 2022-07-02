Powerful! Camila Queiroz has a luxurious party and appears in a very short dress and latex gloves

Camila Queiroz has a popular birthday party and brings together a VIP list of celebrities; Look

The actress Camila Queiroz met famous friends and boyfriend Klebber Toledo at a party that rocked the night in Rio this Saturday morning (29).

She celebrated her 29th birthday at an event space on Joá Road, in Rio de Janeiro. With a trendy guest list – which featured names like ludmilla, Yasmin Brunet, Enzo Celulari and Rafa Kalimannthe former TV Globo celebrated in style.

For the occasion, she chose a red dress very close to her body. With a cutout in the central part, metallic handles and latex gloves, the actress lavished sensuality.

Four days ago, when she celebrated her birthday, the actress received a touching statement from her boyfriend. He used his profile on social media to declare himself.

“An amazing woman who lights up and transforms everything around her… love you overflow with good energies, always strong, determined, dreamy, playful with the most beautiful dimpled smile in the world… always talented, responsible and perfectionist. Cute. Well, like me I said today is a day to celebrate. I love you. Congratulations, always count on me. I always want to see you and make you happy and fulfilled”said Klebber Toledo.

Camilla Queiroz: fatal look

BIG BODY

What woman! The actress Camila Queiroz drew sighs from his followers as he appeared dazzling in a daring sequence of clicks.

Owner of powerful curves, she put her body to play and received a flood of praise from friends and fans.

