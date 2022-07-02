President of Portugal responds after Bolsonaro cancels meeting | World

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, took a stand after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) canceled a meeting between the two scheduled to take place next Monday (4).

“Whoever invites to lunch is the one who decides whether to have lunch or not. If the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil understands that he cannot, does not want to, it is not opportune, that it is not part of his schedule. whoever wants, due to political inopportunity, personal”, said the Portuguese president.

In his blog on g1, Valdo Cruz reported that President Jair Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for reelection by the PL, decided to impose retaliation against the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. During a visit he will make to Brazil, the Portuguese head of state had a scheduled audience with Bolsonaro next Monday (4), in Brasília. But the Brazilian president sent word to Portuguese emissaries that the hearing is canceled if Rebelo de Sousa meets with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency.

Even without an official confirmation presented to Rebelo, he said he understood Bolsonaro’s political positions and highlighted the different way the two countries think about the War in Ukraine.

“I understand that there are political issues. Portugal is an ally of Ukraine, Brazil is not. Now lunch is an issue that was not included in the first program of the trip to Brazil. Lunch is possible, fine. (If) It is not possible, nobody dies”, he commented, informing that there would be no major problems due to this mismatch.

Rebelo also confirmed that he intends to meet with former Brazilian presidents, both Lula (PT presidential candidate), Michel Temer and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.