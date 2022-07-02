Pronampe is released for those who are MEI; see how to apply for a loan

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) or owners of Small business can obtain, since last Thursday, 30th, loans through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe).

Created in May 2020, amid the pandemic, the initiative aimed to help entrepreneurs access credit. After becoming permanent in June 2021, the program recently started to include the category of micro and small businesses in the list of services.

Who can access the loan through Pronampe?

The following groups can participate in the program and have access to credit:

Who acts as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI);

The owners of micro-enterprises with revenues of up to R$ 360 thousand per year;

Small business owners with annual revenues of R$360,000 to R$4.8 million;

Medium-sized business owners with revenues of up to R$300 million.

What is the purpose of the loan?

The money contracted by Pronampe must be destined for investments in the company, such as purchase of equipment, renovation, expenses with operating expenses, employee salaries, payments for purchases, goods, among other items.

The use of resources for the distribution of profits and dividends among business partners is expressly prohibited.

How to apply for credit through Pronampe?

To take out the loan, the entrepreneur needs to share his billing data with the financial institution of interest. After this sharing is done, he will be authorized to negotiate the loan with the financial institution.

This process is done completely digitally, through the e-CAC portal, available on the Federal Revenue website. On the page, just click on the option “Authorize data sharing”

How is payment made?

Entrepreneurs can repay the loan in up to 48 installments. The interest rate charged is equivalent to the current Selic rate (currently at 13.25% per year), plus a 6% increase. Regarding the deadline to start paying (grace period), it can reach 11 months.