Quebec, Canada passes controversial law on language in games

Canada is a country with many inhabitants fluent in both English and French, and Quebec City recently passed a very controversial law that could have serious impacts on video games there. Understand the question below!

According to Bill 96 (something like “law 96”), it is necessary to strengthen the French language and the laws that protect it, and with that, the language would become the main language in absolutely all areas of society, which involves not only video games but also the business world and public policies such as health and education.

The catch here is that this will directly impact several developers operating directly from Quebec, such as Eidos Montreal, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Behaviour, with more than 11,000 employees according to Eurogamer.

Reports from anonymous sources verified by Eurogamer and CBC already claim that several employees are currently considering leaving Quebec thanks to the new law, as English is often the default language of the overwhelming majority of video games, making it very costly to have to learn French from scratch.

Others claim that the law may end up sending the wrong message and implying that the city is not welcoming to foreigners and workers from abroad, so it is certain that it will still generate a lot of controversy and discussions in the coming months.