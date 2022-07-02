‘Queen of Cryptocurrencies’ joins FBI’s 10 Most Wanted People list

The ‘Queen of Cryptocurrencies’ joined the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted People list on Thursday (30). Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova, 42, is accused of leading a grand scheme that embezzled US$4 billion from investors around the world.

The wife and husband founded the company OneCoin in 2014 and promised that the new digital currency would compete with bitcoin. The couple’s propaganda was that the cryptocurrency would be the “bitcoin killer”, or “bitcoin killer”, in free translation.

Authorities accuse the couple of using OneCoin to set up a pyramid scheme, also called multi-level marketing, in which those involved must convince others to make investments to receive rewards.





According to the investigators, OneCoin was not based on blockchain, a technology that protects transactions and guarantees market value. In addition, the price of the virtual currency was determined by the company’s own owners, not demand.

“OneCoin claimed to have a private blockchain,” says Special Agent Ronald Shimko. “This is in contrast to other virtual currencies, which have a decentralized and public blockchain. In this case, investors were asked to trust OneCoin.”









last clues











In October 2017, the American justice issued an arrest warrant for Ruja. Authorities believe the woman was tipped off about investigations being conducted in both the US and other countries and fled.





The last news of her whereabouts is from November 2017, when she traveled from Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, to Athena, Greece. Since then, there is no further information on where Ruja could be.

The US federal police is offering a reward of US$100,000, about R$500,000, for anyone who provides information that leads to Ruja’s arrest.



