Quoted as Bolsonaro’s vice, General Braga Netto is exonerated from office

With an eye on this year’s elections, former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, who had been serving as special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, was dismissed from his post. The resignation, upon request, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (1st) and is signed by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

At the end of June, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed the name of Braga Netto to occupy the vice chair on his ticket in the October elections of this year. “He is a person that I admire a lot, and, if we get reelection, he will help Brazil a lot in the coming years. I thank Braga Netto for having accepted this mission”, he said.

Braga Netto joined the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, led by Valdemar Costa Neto, at the end of March. In this way, the slate will be pure, formed by members of a single legend.

On at least two occasions, the Chief Executive highlighted that the deputy would be a man born in Belo Horizonte and who had attended a military college, characteristics fulfilled by Braga Netto, born in the capital of Minas Gerais and general in the Army.

According to interlocutors, Braga Netto fulfills the requirements sought by Bolsonaro and is also seen as “impeachment insurance”, in reference to a possible attempt to remove the President of the Republic in a second term. The current occupant of the Palácio do Planalto appears in second place in the electoral polls.

The general was not among those present at the event that was initially treated as an act to launch Bolsonaro’s pre-candidacy, on March 27, in Brasília. The non-attendance at the ceremony was precisely so that it would not have an electoral character, despite the tone adopted by Bolsonaro in his speech, and so that the president would not have to face possible problems in court.





























advisors























In addition to Braga Netto, advisors Max Guilherme Machado de Moura, Mosart Aragão Pereira and Tercio Arnaud Tomaz were dismissed. Bolsonaro’s allies, in turn, are also seeking public office in the October elections and are part of the president’s strategy to strengthen himself in the National Congress.

As the Nolasco Blog showed, Mosart will apply for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for São Paulo; Tomaz will be a candidate for the first alternate in the Federal Senate for Paraíba; and Guilherme will run for a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro.

José Vicente Santini assumes the role of special advisor to the personal office of the Presidency of the Republic. The employee had been fired from the federal government for having used a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane to travel to India. At the time, he was acting as an interim minister, due to the vacation period of the head of the Civil House, Onyx Lorenzoni.



