Rafael Antunes takes advantage of Davi and Joaquim in Beyond the Illusion

the cold war between David (Rafael Vitti) and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is already running out of practical solutions in the Beyond the Illusion, and who loses out is the public, who can’t stand the exchanges of insults and threats between the good guy and the villain anymore. In the next chapters of the six o’clock soap opera, Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff) will realize that the generalized intrigue can yield some interesting fruits.

That said, the man who served as David’s new identity will formulate some plans to win, starting, of course, with the delicate situation of the magician, who is on the brink of being unmasked by everyone in the plot. Rafael is no beast, so he manages to get some privileges from the magician, who is willing to do anything to not lose Isadora (Larissa Manoela) once and for all.

David will do whatever it takes to keep from being unmasked in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

In addition, Antunes will also move some pieces to block Joaquim’s desperate intentions and get some interesting resources from the crook. After realizing that dealing with Rafael can be a big problem, Davi and Joaquim will need to form a new alliance to discover the best paths in the serial, as long as both continue the mutual threats.

Davi and Joaquim's obsession is already turning into a soap opera within a soap opera, and the public is waiting for the moment when some solution will be placed as a priority in the story.