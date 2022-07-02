Rapper Orochi is arrested by police for drug possession | Rio de Janeiro

the rapper Orochi was arrested for drug possession this Friday (1), during an approach by the Military Police, on Avenida Alameda São Boaventura, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

From arrest to stardom, Orochi tells how he made ‘from the springboard fall’ to become a rap idol

The artist was driving his car, a blue BMW X6, when he was stopped by police, who found four pills in the vehicle. ecstasy22 grams of hashish and 10 grams of marihuana.

Orochi was accompanied by two more women and a man. All were taken to the 78th DP (Fonseca). At the scene, the four were released after signing the detailed term of possession of narcotics for own consumption.

Currently, the artist has 6 million followers on Instagram and is among the main names in national rap.

In March 2019, Orochi was also arrested for drug possession and contempt of authorities, according to the Highway Patrol. The case was on the RJ-106, at the height of São Pedro da Aldeia, in the Lagos region of Rio.

According to the Highway Police, the singer was inside a car, and when approached, the team found a bush of marijuana.

Also according to the police, the young man began to speak disrespectfully and cursing against the agents. He claimed to be late for a concert, which was to take place during the night.

The singer was released the day after his arrest.

Rapper Orochi was not the only artist to have problems with drug use in recent days. The Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE) started an investigation against singer Filipe Ret for drug trafficking.

The reason is an accusation that the singer would have given a party with “open marijuana”, with distribution of the drug to the guests.

The information was initially published by the newspaper O Dia and confirmed to g1 by the Civil Police.

The artist’s birthday party took place at Vivo Rio, in the South Zone, on June 24th. The singer himself posted photos of what appear to be drug cigarettes in a bucket. The inquiry was opened last Saturday (25).

In 2021, Ret launched his own marijuana brand, Ret Kush, which was being distributed at the party. Recently, the drug brand was launched in the United States.

The g1 contacted the singer’s advice, which did not respond until the last update of this report.