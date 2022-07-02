Recife carries out unannounced vaccination campaign against Covid, flu and measles in ten locations | Pernambuco

A vaccination campaign against Covid-19, flu and measles will be held in ten locations in Recife, on Saturday (2) and Sunday (3). According to the city hall, to participate in the action it is not necessary to make an appointment (see schedule at end of article).

Also according to the municipality, people included in the priority groups of the campaigns will be able to take the flu and measles vaccine. The action against Covid will contemplate the public from the age of 5.

People who need to take any of the doses provided for in the campaign will be able to participate in the action against Covid. Professionals will also apply the immunizing agent that is delayed in one of the steps of the conventional or booster scheme.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The third dose, or first booster dose, is given to people between 12 and 49 years old who took the second dose at least four months ago.

City residents aged 40 and over, immunosuppressed, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than 40, and healthcare workers can also receive a fourth dose, or a second booster.

To participate, photo identification and proof of residency are required.

If the person does not have these documents, it is possible to use a self-declaration of residence, prepared specifically for this action.

Minors must go with their parents or guardians. They must also present an official document of the child, an official document with a photo that proves affiliation/responsibility, as well as proof of residence in the name of a parent or legal guardian.

The city hall warns that measles vaccination includes priority groups: health workers and children from six months to under five years old.

The flu vaccination campaign will benefit the following groups:

health workers

Children from six months to under five years old.

Seniors

pregnant

Postpartum women (women who have recently had babies)

Teachers from public and private education networks

People with comorbidities and permanent disabilities.

truck drivers

Urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers

port workers

Professionals in the security and rescue forces

Armed forces

Prison system officials

population deprived of liberty

Adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures

To speed up vaccination, the Recife Health Department recommends that people bring an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card (if they have the latter two).

Part of the target audience must also present documents that prove the need for immunization.

Professionals from public and private health networks and teachers, for example, must carry proof of work, such as badges or work papers.

Pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities must bring medical reports that prove the condition.

São José Market: Dom Vital Square, São José neighborhood (from 8 am to 4 pm). Covid-19 vaccination for people over 12 years old

Democratic Society of Dominoes: Rua dos Craveiros, 130, Campina do Barreto (from 8 am to 4 pm)

Ferreira Costa: Rua Cônego Barata, 275, Tamarineira (from 8 am to 4 pm). Vaccination against Covid-19 only for people from 5 years

Afogados Market: Estrada dos Remédios, s/n, Afogados (from 8 am to 3 pm). Vaccination against Covid-19 only for people from 5 years

Shopping Recife: Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem (from 9 am to 6 pm)

Baptist Church: Rua da Mangabeira, s/n, Mangabeira (from 8 am to 3 pm)

Maria’s Festa: Av. Santos, 170, Cohab (from 8 am to 3 pm)

Shopping Tacaruna – Av. Gov. Agamemnon Magalhães, 153, Santo Amaro (from 9 am to 6 pm)

Hippodrome Square (8am to 4pm)

Ferreira Costa: Rua Cônego Barata, 275, Tamarineira (from 8 am to 4 pm). Vaccination against Covid-19 only for people from 5 years

Shopping Recife: Rua Padre Carapuceiro, 777, Boa Viagem (from 11 am to 6 pm)

Aristarcho de Azevedo Health Unit: Rua Bahia, 29, Jordão (from 8 am to 3 pm)