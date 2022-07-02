Red Bull justifies silence on Piquet’s comments

Load audio player

The main topic of the week were some statements made a few months ago, but which have only now surfaced, in which Nelson Piquet referred to Hamilton with a racist word.

THE formula 1 reacted quickly by condemning what Piquet said, and the entire paddock sided with Lewis Hamilton.

Many expected the reaction from Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s big rivals last year, but there was no statement or post on social media. The Dutchman was asked about this on Thursday, and this Friday it was the team’s turn.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insisted they condemn any form of racism, but pointed to another major event as a reason for not issuing a statement. And is that after another racist comment, while playing a game and broadcasting it, Red Bull fired Juri Vips as a reserve and test driver, and the confirmation came on the same day that the big controversy with Piquet exploded.

Asked why Red Bull did not feel the need to comment on Piquet (who is also Verstappen’s father-in-law), Horner said: “First of all, of course we are shocked by Nelson’s comments, but we obviously had an affair with one of our young drivers at the end of last week, and we took very decisive action when he made a racist comment, so we acted and removed him from the team immediately.”

“We released a statement about Juri, and then this came out. We felt that we had made a very strong statement of intent through the action of removing Juri from the team, showing that we do not condone any form of racism or discrimination.”

At the press conference, it was suggested that it would cost nothing to carry a second statement, and Horner defended himself, assuring that actions speak louder than words.

“Well, we’ve already made a statement about Juri, about zero tolerance of racism. Then, to make another comment about Nelson Piquet… of course we fully support Lewis, we are fully united with the Hamilton Commission, but we feel that the actions are worth more than the words, and the action we took with Juri, was very severe, but in line with the policy we have”.

