Renault’s new SUV will be 1.0 turbo flex and will replace the current Stepway

Renault will produce a new SUV in Brazil, to be launched by 2024. For this, it has just announced an investment of R$ 2 billion in the factory in São José dos Pinhais, in Paraná. Recently, the Car Journal published a busted of the model being tested in Romania, the birthplace of Dacia – which belongs to the French group. This SUV will be smaller than the Duster and will have a 1.0 turbo flex engine to compete directly with Fiat Pulse and Volkswagen Nivus.

In this way, the model will be a successor to the current Stepway. After all, the new generation of sanderoas well as the sedan loganfor now they are discarded for Brazil. The most interesting thing is that this new utility will be made on the CMF-B modular platform, used by the French brand’s cars globally. That is, the base may have other models and allows electrification, which will pave the way for Renault to launch flex hybrids in the future.

Dacia/Disclosure

“After the renewal of the current range, our objective is to offer new products in the highest segments of the market”, explains Ricardo Gondo, president of Renault do Brasil.

The BRL 2 billion, it is worth remembering, comes after the BRL 1.1 billion cycle, which resulted in the launch of trams Zoe E-Tech and Kwid E-Techthe 1.3 TCe turbo flex engine and the renewals of Kwid, capture, Duster and the pickup oroch. With the new cycle, in addition to the compact SUV, the French brand will launch its 1.0 turbo flex engine. and has the bigster (pictured below), a future SUV that will arrive above the Duster and is already electrified to replace the Captur.

Dacia/Disclosure

1.0 turbo flex engine

Part of Renault’s new investment in Brazil is for the production of a 1.0 turbo flex engine. For now, there are no technical specifications. But, at first, it is believed that this engine should yield 120 hp of power in the future compact SUV. After all, in Europe, the 1.0 turbo from the French brand delivers 100 hp of power and 16.3 mkgf of torque. However, in Brazil, flex technology will increase the numbers due to the use of ethanol. Then, for 2025, this engine will be the basis of the flex-hybrid system, which will be necessary to comply with emission limits.

Playback/Pal Lucian (YouTube)

What will the new SUV look like visually?

Made on the basis of the third generation Dacia Sandero Stepway, the model spotted in Romania in April was under heavy camouflage. (pictured above). Even so, it is possible to notice differences in the optical set. The headlights have two niches, in the style Citroen C4 Cactus, Fiat Toro and many others, with daytime running LEDs above the main headlights, which are at the height of the grille.

Reproduction/Kolese

Furthermore, as projections from the Russian website Kolesa (above), the flashlights will invade the trunk lid. But the side windows, it seems, will be similar to those of the Sandero Stepway, as well as the chunky fenders and the roof rack.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.