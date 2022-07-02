Resident Evil 4: Ada Wong cosplay leaves anyone screaming on the floor

As much as it was expected, the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake during the State of Play in early June left many fans excited to enjoy Leon’s adventure again, especially after the Comparison video of the original and the new version created by the famous YouTube channel ElAnalistadeBits.

And while some aficionados of the franchise of capcom are counting the days for the arrival of the new game, others decided to take advantage and use their creativity to get in the mood, like Reddit user and cosplayer Caytiecosplay, who created a beautiful version of the mighty Ada Wong. Check it out below:

As simple as the design of Ada’s dress is, Caytie was able to recreate the patterned butterflies to perfection, something a bit of a pain to do in a material like velvet. In addition, the cosplayer still finished with a flourish by perfectly assembling one of the tools used by Wong throughout the series.

Who liked Caytie’s project, it’s worth checking out her Instagram page, which has several very well-crafted costumes of characters such as Jinx, Kai’Sa with the Star Guardian skin, Trish from Devil May Cry and much more!

the remake of resident Evil 4 will be released in March 24, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.