Rio Grande do Norte has first confirmed case of monkeypox – 01/07/2022 – News

The Secretary of State for Public Health (Sesap) confirmed the first case of Monkeypox, popularly known as smallpox, in Rio Grande do Norte this Friday (1st).

The patient is a 40-year-old man who is stable, without the need for hospitalization, isolated in his home. With a travel history from Spain, he was seen by the state health network on June 23, had the case notified and sent for investigation.

Sesap reinforces to the population the need to maintain care and attention to symptoms. The state health network already has a flow of ready care, especially the hospitals Giselda Trigueiro, in Natal, and Rafael Fernandes, in Mossoró, for the treatment of eventual cases.

Until the last 30th, the number of cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazil was 37, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

The disease

The trauma naturally caused by a pandemic ends up making many people worried when they see, soon after, alerts about the emergence of a disease in places where it was not detected before. This is what happened after news that humans were infected with the so-called monkeypox, a disease that is endemic in African countries, but its spread to non-endemic countries, such as Europe and the United States, caused concern. So far, there are more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases in about 20 countries where the virus had not previously circulated.

An infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of Brasúlia (UnB), André Bon tries to reassure the most concerned. “Infrequently, this disease is serious. The greatest severity was observed in cases of outbreaks in Africa, where the population had a percentage of malnourished patients and a very important population with uncontrolled HIV”, explains the specialist.

According to him, in the early 2000s there was an outbreak of the disease in the United States. “The number of deaths was zero, showing that, perhaps, with adequate care, early identification and adequate management in a healthy population, we will not have major repercussions in terms of severity”.

The group most at risk are children. When the contamination covers pregnant women, the risk of complications is greater, which can reach congenital smallpox or even the death of the baby.

A publication by the Butantan Institute helps to clarify and detail what monkeypox is. According to the material, monkeypox is a “sylvatic zoonosis” that, although it generally occurs in African forests, has also been reported to occur in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and, more recently, in the United States. Argentina.

History and occurrences

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of this variant was recorded in 1970 in Congo. It was later reported in humans in other Central and West African countries.

“Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017, after more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since then, there have been more than 450 cases reported in the African country and at least eight cases exported internationally.

According to the institute, between 2018 and 2021, seven cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK, mostly in people with a history of travel to endemic countries. “But this year alone, nine cases have already been confirmed, six of them unrelated to travel.”