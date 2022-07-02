Rivals campaign for Abel to leave Palmeiras and take over Olympique de Marseille

Abhishek Pratap

After Jorge Sampaoli leaves Olympique de Marseille’s technical commandrival fans of the palm trees started an unusual campaign on social networks. This Friday, netizens nominated coach Abel Ferreira to take over the French team.

At the twitter, part of the fans raised the hashtag #AbelnoOM to strengthen the campaign. “I don’t know about you, but I think the ideal coach for Olympique de Marseille is Abel Ferreira. His tactical ideas match the style of play of the French team, which comes with a good project and is qualified for the Champions”, wrote a humorous page of Santos fans in a tweet with more than 10 thousand likes.

The campaign even reached the social networks of Olympique de Marseille itself. In the tweet about Sampaoli’s dismissal, several responses asked for the hiring of Abel Ferreira.

Since the arrival of Abel Ferreira in 2020, Palmeiras has won five titles. There were two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2020), a Recopa Sul-Americana (2022) and a Campeonato Paulista (2022).

In the current season, in addition to the state title, Palmeiras is leader of the Brazilian Championship with 29 points, three ahead of Corinthians, in second place. In Libertadores, Verdão had 100% success in the group stage, a record in the competition. In the first leg of the round of 16, last Wednesday, the team won 3-0 away from home.

Jorge Sampaoli made official his departure from Olympique de Marseille this Friday. According to the French press, the lack of investment in reinforcements was the main factor in the termination of the contract. The Argentine coach, with stints at Santos and Atlético-MG, was at the club since March 2021.

