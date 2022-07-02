RN confirms first case of monkeypox | large northern river

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health (Sesap), the patient is 40 years old and is stable, without the need for hospitalization, isolated at his residence.

The man had a recent travel history to Spain. He was treated at the state health network on June 23, had the case notified and sent for investigation.

“The patient is doing well, at home, in isolation, and continues to be monitored by the team of infectologists at Hospital Giselda Trigueiro. It is important to highlight to the entire population that we already maintain a flow of diagnostic care in the state network for possible cases of monkeypox [varíola dos macacos] here in RN”, explained the sub-coordinator of epidemiological surveillance at Sesap, Diana Rêgo.

With the confirmation of the first case, Sesap reinforced to the population the need to maintain care and attention to symptoms.

“We request and also like to inform the entire population about the importance of identifying possible symptoms and looking for health units as soon as possible”, scored Diana.

Recently, the RN Health Department issued guidelines to municipalities for the treatment of the disease in hospitals.

The state health network already has a flow of ready care, especially the hospitals Giselda Trigueiro, in Natal, and Rafael Fernandes, in Mossoró, for the treatment of eventual cases.

THE Transmission occurs by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

Monkey pox: see 5 points about the disease

The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between zero and five days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia.

The rash starts between one and three days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

The viral infection has already spread to more than 30 countries, including Brazil. The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed in the city of São Paulo on June 8.