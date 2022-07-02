Ronaldo cancels presence in Cruzeiro x Vila Nova after fulfilling penta’s 20th anniversary agenda | cruise

Ronaldo will be cheering for Cruzeiro against Vila Nova, but not for Mineirão. After fulfilling a schedule to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fifth world championship with the Brazilian team, the Cruzeirense football manager had to cancel his presence at the match in BH. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time).

In live, last Monday, Ronaldo had confirmed that he would be in BH in this Friday’s duel, leaving this Saturday morning.

– I’ll stay until Saturday morning (in BH). Friday also has a game at Mineirão, nine-thirty. Sextou. After the game, he had sex. Everyone at Mineirão and then sextou, God willing with a victory.

Phenomenon was in Belo Horizonte, on Tuesday, to follow Cruzeiro’s 2-1 victory over Sport, but then went to fulfill an agenda outside the capital of Minas Gerais. Afterwards, he went to Rio de Janeiro for events related to penta, returning to São Paulo this Friday.

Whenever he is present at Raposa’s games, Ronaldo is an attraction. On Tuesday, he participated, in one of the boxes, in the celebration of Iceland, between Cruzeiro fans and players after the games at home and abroad.

It would be the third consecutive game with the presence of Ronaldo. He was also at Maracanã, on the 23rd, to follow the game against Fluminense, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The celestial team lost 2-1, and the return, at Mineirão, will be on July 12th.

Ronaldo has been in Brazil since mid-June, fulfilling personal commitments, but also with many tasks related to Cruzeiro. The manager will have a family vacation in the next few days.

