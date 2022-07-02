Ryzen 5 5600X3D, Ryzen 9 5900X3D and even 5950X3D may appear soon

The success of the Ryzen 5000X3D spurred AMD to expand its CPU lineup

The success achieved by OMG with the processor line AM4 Ryzen 5000X3D may result in the release of more models soon. According to the popular leaker Greymon55, the manufacturer is already preparing a new product wavewhich may include models such as the Ryzen 5 5600X3DO Ryzen 9 5900X3D and even the 5950X3D.

The main responsible for the company’s investment is the eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X3D model, which has aroused positive reactions in its performance in games. Benchmarks carried out by the Peruvian website Xanxo Gaming show that the component manages to bring results that reach 29% better than competitor Intel Core i9-12900K.

The main innovation of the line is its 3D Vertical Cachewhich brings performance increases mainly when playing games. The improvements are especially notable for the fact that they are combined with the Zen3 microarchitecture.considered relatively old compared to other options available on the market.

Announcements may happen in July

According to Greymon55, the new AM4 Ryzen 5000X3D models can be presented to the public already during the month of July. The main models would be Ryzen 9 5900X3D it’s the Ryzen 9 5950X3Dwhich could bring a 200MB total cache (L2+L3) and proves to be a good upgrade option for those who maintain systems based on the AM4 socket.

The investments would form part of the AMD’s strategy to extend the life of the Zen 3 platformwhich recently started to cover the AMD 300 series of chipsets. Rumors point out that the company is studying ways to “bundling” Zen4 technology in the format as a way to further expand its consumer audience.

Previously, the manufacturer had indicated that the Ryzen 5800X3D would be the “first and only” chip with 3D V-Cache based on microarchitecture Zen3, of 7 nanometers. However, it seems that the company changed its mind with the good positive results – something that, according to rumors, should be proven in a matter of a few days.

