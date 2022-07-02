Sampaoli should return to his home in Búzios after leaving Olympique

Another Jorge Sampaoli fairy tale has come to an end. The Argentine who coached Santos and Atlético-MG in Brazil left today (1) the command of Olympique de Marseille (FRA) after dissatisfaction with the club’s squad for the Champions League dispute in the 2022/23 season. Sampaoli’s next stop should be Búzios-RJ, where he owns a house.

In France, the coach took the club to the French runner-up and made the team return to the most important competition in Europe. However, the club’s financial condition – which was banned from signing in January, but was released this window – is not the best and the lack of investment irritated the Argentine.

Known in Brazil for demanding a lot of reinforcements, Sampaoli evaluated that it would not be possible to continue the work with the short cast that the French have at the moment. O UOL Esporte heard that the coach believes that the group has only 13 professional players, the rest being either too young or out of their plans.

“The club is financially broke, it reminds me of Santos’ situation: something magical happened and we arrived at a place that is very difficult to sustain, really”, said a source linked to the coach in contact with the report.

Sampaoli has yet to give any clues about the future. Coming to Brazil has more to do with his home in Búzios and his personal taste for the country than with listening to proposals from national clubs.