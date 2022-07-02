Santa Casa Fire: Minister of Health announces transfer of R$ 10 million – Gerais

The amount will cover the loss of R$ 5.4 million from the fire, but still below what is necessary for recovery and investments in the hospital (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DAPress)

The Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga announced, this Friday (01/7), the release of R$ 10 million for the reconstruction of beds in the Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte, after a visit to the institution, which was hit by a fire last Monday. (6/27). The transfer, however, does not yet have a date to reach the Santa Casa coffers, but, according to the minister, it should not take long. “We will soon have that answer,” he says. The investment will be enough to cover the loss of R$ 5.4 million caused by the fire, however, it is still below the R$ 16.4 million requested by the hospital for the recovery of the affected floor and investments in the hospital.

According to the legal director of Santa Casa, Joo Costa Aguiar Filho, the institution is already in dialogue with the State and the municipality to complement this amount. “We were very pleased with the ministry’s immediate response. Naturally, we are already discussing this with other spheres and we also expect the support of society,” he says.

Currently, the hospital has a debt of R$ 260 million with banks and suppliers. “The Ministry’s resources will be invested to recover the beds affected by the fire, which amounts to R$ 5.4 million. The rest of the money will be applied to the regularization project. We have needs for our regularization and licensing projects, which provide for a series of interventions”, says Joo Costa.

Visit Santa Casa

This morning, Queiroga visited the 10th floor of the unit, where the Intensive Care Center (ICU) is located, partially destroyed by the fire. He arrived at the hospital without a mask and asked the team accompanying him if wearing it was necessary. Before entering the building, he was given a face shield so he could make the visit.

He regretted what had happened and praised the structure of the hospital. “The damage was contained by the firefighting team. Despite being old, the hospital has a solid structure. We are counting on that, with the support that we are going to give to the hospital, care will quickly be restored”, he said. The total funds requested by Santa Casa also provide for investments to complete fire prevention and control works. “It is an 18-month project, started in January. Part of it will be financed with this amount that we are receiving from the Ministry of Health”, says the legal director of Santa Casa.