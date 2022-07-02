Santa Catarina starts the month of July on the right foot and makes big money at Mega-Sena

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Santa Catarina starts the month of July on the right foot and makes big money at Mega-Sena 3 Views

Friday (1st) dawned lively for one of the residents of Indaial, a city of around 72,000 inhabitants, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), in the Itajaí Valley. That’s because the lucky guy won BRL 54,371.58 in the most recent Mega-Sena draw.

SC lucky man wins big in Mega-Sena by hitting the corner of contest 2496 – Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos/Disclosure/NDSC lucky man wins big at Mega-Sena by hitting the corner of contest 2496 – Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer/Public Photos/Disclosure/ND

Contest 2496 was held last Thursday (30), by Caixa Loterias. The lucky Santa Catarina, with a simple bet, hit the corner of the night, that is, five of the six numbers drawn. The dozens chosen were: 07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58.

Another 41 people also received the same amount of money. This time, none of the players won the R$37 million prize. With that, Mega-Sena accumulated, and the draw for contest 2497 is estimated at R$ 43 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

The next draw will take place this Saturday (2), starting at 20:00, with live broadcast by Internet. Interested parties can watch it through Caixa’s official channel on YouTube. Bets can even be placed until 7 pm on the same day, at credential lottery shops through Caixa, or through the website.

A simple game costs R$ 4.50, with the possibility of choosing six from the 60 dozen available.

Join the group and receive the main news
of Blumenau and region in the palm of your hand.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

contest accumulates and prize goes to R$ 5.8 million

Caixa Econômica Federal held this Friday (1) Quina’s contest 5886, but according to the bank …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved