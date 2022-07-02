Santa Catarina starts the month of July on the right foot and makes big money at Mega-Sena

Friday (1st) dawned lively for one of the residents of Indaial, a city of around 72,000 inhabitants, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), in the Itajaí Valley. That’s because the lucky guy won BRL 54,371.58 in the most recent Mega-Sena draw.

Contest 2496 was held last Thursday (30), by Caixa Loterias. The lucky Santa Catarina, with a simple bet, hit the corner of the night, that is, five of the six numbers drawn. The dozens chosen were: 07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58.

Another 41 people also received the same amount of money. This time, none of the players won the R$37 million prize. With that, Mega-Sena accumulated, and the draw for contest 2497 is estimated at R$ 43 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

The next draw will take place this Saturday (2), starting at 20:00, with live broadcast by Internet. Interested parties can watch it through Caixa’s official channel on YouTube. Bets can even be placed until 7 pm on the same day, at credential lottery shops through Caixa, or through the website.

A simple game costs R$ 4.50, with the possibility of choosing six from the 60 dozen available.