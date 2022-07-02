Santander promotes real estate auction with discounts of over 60%

Check out which are the best offers from the real estate auction held by Santander in partnership with Superbid Marketplace.

Banco Santander, in partnership with Sold Leilões, is promoting a real estate auction, with discounts of up to 62%. Bids can now be placed and will be finalized on July 18 at 3 pm.

Among the 46 properties auctioned are properties of various types, including apartments, houses, rooms and land, located in Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The advantage of the auction organized by the institution and by Superbid Marketplace, owner of the Sold Leilões brand, is the option to pay the debt in up to 420 installments or using the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Santander’s best real estate auction offers

One of the best offers in the Santander real estate auction is a house in the city of Barra do Ribeiro (RS). The property is valued at R$140,000 and is receiving bids from R$53,900.

With a 55% discount and bids starting at R$50,000, a house in São Gonçalo (RJ) is one of the properties that stand out in the auction. There is also a 70 square meter apartment located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with an estimated value of R$390,000 and bids from R$240,900.

In addition, another opportunity is a house located in the Alphaville neighborhood, in Barueri (SP). The property, which has a total area of ​​560 square meters and a market value of R$ 4.08 million, has a 46% discount, being auctioned from R$ 2.1 million.

Bids can be given in person and online

To learn more about the auction, interested parties should access the auction notice. Bids can be made in different ways, which are:

On the Superbid website;

At the Superbid Auditorium (on the closing date);

By email [email protected] (up to 24 hours before closing).

It is worth remembering that public and private companies constantly hold real estate and vehicle auctions. These institutions auction properties and automobiles to raise funds and invest in, for example, new cars, spaces and equipment.

